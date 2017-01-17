1/17 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, January 17th.
BOYS:
Murray 73, Fulton County 64
Caldwell County 81, Fort Campbell 62
Livingston Central 48, Crittenden County 41
University Heights 74, Lyon County 60
Paducah Tilghman 66, Massac County 37
Charleston 98, Goreville 94 (OT)
Cairo 63, McCracken County 59
Bowling Green 74, Christian County 59
GIRLS:
Mayfield 37, St. Mary 35
Bowling Green 78, Christian County 77
Hopkins Central 58, Paducah Tilghman 49
Marshall County 42, Hopkinsville 32