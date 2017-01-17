1/17 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, January 17th.

BOYS:

Murray 73, Fulton County 64

Caldwell County 81, Fort Campbell 62

Livingston Central 48, Crittenden County 41

University Heights 74, Lyon County 60

Paducah Tilghman 66, Massac County 37

Charleston 98, Goreville 94 (OT)

Cairo 63, McCracken County 59

Bowling Green 74, Christian County 59

GIRLS:

Mayfield 37, St. Mary 35

Bowling Green 78, Christian County 77

Hopkins Central 58, Paducah Tilghman 49

Marshall County 42, Hopkinsville 32