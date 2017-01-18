Several beekeeping workshops set for 2017 in Kentucky

Kentucky officials have scheduled several beekeeping workshops around the state through May.



The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says in a statement that the classes are geared toward educating beekeepers with all experience levels. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said beekeeping holds a promising future in honey production and pollination.



There are a total of 14 courses, ranging from daylong workshops for beginners to weekend workshops on queen production. They are being offered at locations around the state.

Among the events is a field workshop at the Kent Williams Apiary in Wingo, Kentucky, from April 12-15.

The 2017 beekeeping school schedule is:

Eastern Kentucky Winter Bee School, Jan. 21, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. EST, Perry County Cooperative Extension Service office, Hazard

- Ohio County Basic Beekeepers Workshop, Jan. 21, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. CST, Ohio County Cooperative Extension Service office, Hartford

- South Central Bee School, Feb. 4, 8:15 a.m. CST, Allen County Intermediate School, Scottsville

- South Eastern Bee School, Feb. 4, 8 a.m. EST, Whitley County High School, Williamsburg

- Discovery Trek: Introduction to Beekeeping, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. EST, Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, Harrodsburg

- Northeastern Bee School, Feb. 25, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. EST, registration opens at 7:30 a.m., Maysville Community and Technical College

- Small Farm and Garden Conference, Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. EST, Franks Building, Ashland

- Northern Kentucky Beekeepers Association Beginner Bee School, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. EST, Boone County Enrichment Center, Burlington

- Audubon Beekeepers Bee School, March 4, Henderson County Cooperative Extension Expo Center, Henderson

- Bluegrass Beekeepers School, March 11, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., EST, registration opens at 8 a.m., Kentucky State University, Frankfort

- Kentucky State Beekeepers Association Spring Meet, March 18, Franks Building, Ashland

- Queen Production Workshop, April 7-8, Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service Office, Somerset

- Field workshop, April 12-15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CDT, Kent Williams Apiary, Wingo

- Kentucky State University Queen Production Workshop, May 19-20, Jenny Wiley State Park, Prestonsburg.

For more information, click here.