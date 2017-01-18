Gov. Bill Haslam proposes 7 cent Tennessee gas tax hike

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is proposing to raise Tennessee's tax on each gallon of gasoline by 7 cents while cutting the state's sales tax on groceries and income from earnings on stocks and bonds.



Haslam says average drivers would pay an extra $4 more per month as part of his plan to generate $278 million annually in new money to pay for road projects around the state.



The governor says he would balance the gas tax increase with proposed cuts of $55 million in the sales tax on groceries, $113 million in corporate taxes for manufacturing companies and $102 million in the Hall tax on investment income.



Haslam also wants to tie the gas tax to inflation and let cities seek a sales tax surcharge to pay for transit projects.