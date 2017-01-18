Station Burger Company announces fundraiser for lineman Josh Franklin's family

A local restaurant chain says it will host a fundraiser on Thursday for the family of Josh Franklin, the Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation lineman who died Monday after he was hurt on the job.

Franklin was hurt on Jan. 6 when he made contact with a live power line. He passed away 10 days later at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The Station Burger Company says it will host the fundraiser on Thursday for the family. At it's southside Paducah location, 20 percent of all sales on Thursday will go to the Franklin family. At all locations, including the Kentucky Oaks Mall area location in Paducah, and restaurants in Murray and Eddyville, there will be donation jars to collect money for the family.

