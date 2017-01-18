Local military wife collecting Girl Scout cookies for troops

Every week, Kallie Willett sends a gift box to her husband, Noah. He's a Marine, currently serving on board the USS Makin Island. Willett says the last time she saw her husband was Oct. 4.

"I don't know when the next time I'll get to see him is," says Willett. "Making care packages for him gives me a sense of relief, because I know at least I can take care of him from 10,000 miles away."

Willett has already mailed a dozen boxes, each one with a special note and theme.

"It's like, I send him all this stuff, and then I realize some of the guys he works with haven't got a letter, haven't got a phone call, haven't got anything," says Willett.

That gave Willett the idea to send some of the troops a little piece of home while they're away.

"I grew up being a Girl Scout, and I saw the happiness it brought to people," says Willett. "When you come to their door and you're like, 'I have your order, here's your Girl Scout Cookies.'"

Willett has collected enough money to buy 70 boxes. Now, she wants to go even bigger, getting a box of Girl Scout Cookies for each of the 2,500 troops on board.

"You don't understand until you're put in that situation how much they actually really go through, and the least people can do is donate a box of cookies," says Willett.

Willett says she can't reach her goal without your help. She's opened an account called "Cookies 4 The Troops" at C-Plant Credit Union, where you can drop off your donation. There's also a box inside the bank where you can donate your unopened Girl Scout cookie boxes. Willett says her parents have offered to pay for the shipping. All the money donated will be used to buy cookies for our troops.

The deadline to donate money is Jan. 26. If you want to donate a box of Girl Scout cookies, you have until Feb. 26.