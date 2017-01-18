Funeral arrangements set for Josh Franklin

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Josh Franklin, the Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation lineman who died after he made contact with a live power line.

The 28-year-old lineman passed away at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, 10 days after he was hurt in Kevil, Kentucky.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at Heartland Worship Center in Paducah. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Heartland Worship Center with Rev. Drew Gray and John Sutton officiating, followed by burial in the Fredonia Cemetery.



Instead of flowers, you can make donations to the Fallen Lineman Foundation, or through this GoFundMe page.

You can also leave a supportive message for the family or light a candle at the Milner and Orr website.

To read the full obituary for Josh Franklin, click here.