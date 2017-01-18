Insurance equality? States push for cost-free vasectomies

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Kentucky to talk with small business owners about health care.More
Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Kentucky to talk with small business owners about health care.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for what he says is a more effective way to help you get the health care you need. The Republican representative from Kentucky held a town hall meeting Wednesday in Fulton County.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for what he says is a more effective way to help you get the health care you need. The Republican representative from Kentucky held a town hall meeting Wednesday in Fulton County.More
New technology is now available to allow people to communicate with smartphones without needing a cell tower.More
New technology is now available to allow people to communicate with smartphones without needing a cell tower.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Back to school season is upon us, and Baptist Health Paducah wants to remind parents about the locations and contact information for clinics available at schools in Paducah and McCracken County.More
Back to school season is upon us, and Baptist Health Paducah wants to remind parents about the locations and contact information for clinics available at schools in Paducah and McCracken County.More
Do you eat papayas? The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that if you bought a particular variety of the tropical fruit, throw it out.More
Do you eat papayas? The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that if you bought a particular variety of the tropical fruit, throw it out.More
UPDATE: Around two dozen Republican senators have ended a private meeting on the party's stalemated health care bill with no visible signs of progress.More
UPDATE: Around two dozen Republican senators have ended a private meeting on the party's stalemated health care bill with no visible signs of progress.More
A Tennessee lawsuit claims the state is breaking federal law and endangering people with bleeding disorders like hemophilia by reimbursing less for prescription blood-clotting drugs through its Medicaid program.More
A Tennessee lawsuit claims the state is breaking federal law and endangering people with bleeding disorders like hemophilia by reimbursing less for prescription blood-clotting drugs through its Medicaid program.More