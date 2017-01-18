Calloway County teen to attend Trump inauguration

In two days, Donald Trump will officially become the 45th president of the United States. One sophomore at Calloway County High School will watch from the National Mall Friday.

15-year-old Jackson Hale made it to Washington on Wednesday.

Hale isn’t a typical 15 year old. He doesn’t own a PlayStation or Xbox. Actually, he wasn’t interested in the election until six months before Nov. 8, when he learned he’d get to see the next president be sworn in. “I am into history, but I don't really pay attention to the politics that much,” he said. “I try my best to stay away from that as much as possible.”

Many classmates who passed him in the halls at school didn’t even know he was going. It all started when Jackson was in the fifth grade, when a teacher nominated him to be in the Junior National Young Leaders organization.

Now, he’s going to D.C. with the envision summit, a program for young leaders. It’s easy to see why. He’s involved in band, the soccer team, theater, and the Boy Scouts.

Beside the inauguration, Jackson will get a chance to hear from former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina while in D.C. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Like, I probably won't be able to do this ever again,” he said.

The cost of Hale's trip is more than $4,000. It's $3,400 for the conference and $900 for the flight to Washington. We learned a family member decided to help the teen out as soon as they heard he had the opportunity to attend the inauguration.