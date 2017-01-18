Investigation into Reidland shooting continues

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says an investigation into a shooting at a Reidland home continues as detectives examine records they've gotten through search warrants and subpoenas.

Sheriff's deputies say a homeowner shot two men, killing one, after the homeowner said the men kicked in his door the night of Jan. 7 in Reidland.

In a news release send Wednesday, the sheriff's department says investigators are looking at electronic records they got through search warrants and subpoenas to find out what led up to the shooting incident, and they've interviewed "multiple persons with knowledge about this case."

Deputies say 39-year-old Toby Reed of Cunningham died in the shooting, and 33-year-old Robert Ingram was taken to a Nashville area hospital.

Investigators say Ingram has not agreed to speak with them, and that the man's attorney says he will not make a statement.