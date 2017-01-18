Deputies looking for truck suspected in hit-and-run wreck with bicyclist

UPDATE: One lane is open in each direction at the site of a crash on Interstate 24 at about the 72 mile marker in Christian County.More
The Illinois State Police has released the names of three drivers who were in the Thursday wreck involving three tractor-trailers that claimed a man's life and caused a seven-hour closure on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois.More
A man and a boy were sent to a hospital after they were rescued from a car that slammed into a light pole in an Illinois town and burst into flames.More
UPDATE: The driver of a tractor-trailer died in a morning crash involving three semis on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois, according to state police.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says I-24 eastbound to I-69 northbound ramp at exit 42 was blocked due to a semi rollover crash.More
A McCracken County man was arrested on a charge of methamphetamine trafficking Friday at a local hotel, according to the sheriff's department.More
A convenience store owner and an employee were arrested Friday in Graves County, the sheriff's department says, and deputies seized synthetic drugs at the store.More
The former assistant director of a Saline County non-profit domestic violence shelter pleaded guilty to fraud Friday, according to Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office.More
On Wednesday, 49-year-old Lavell Durden, Jr. was found deceased near the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.More
The resident of the home was assaulted and items were stolen.More
