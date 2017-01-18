Deputies looking for truck suspected in hit-and-run wreck with bicyclist

Sheriff's deputies are looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say hit a bicyclist and drove away in McCracken County Wednesday night.

The crash was called in to 911 around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department. Deputies, Hendron firefighters and Mercy Regional EMS responders are at the scene. Sheriff Jon Hayden tells Local 6 the bicyclist's injuries don't appear to be life threatening at this time.

The incident happened near the Rosewood Drive intersection of Old Mayfield Road. Deputies say the truck hit the cyclist and drove away, inbound on Old Mayfield Road.

The truck is described as a red, four-door Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that may have damage to the front and the passenger's side.

If you have information about the truck, you can call the sheriff's department at 270-444-4719.