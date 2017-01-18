Four counties voted out of PACRO executive committee

Four counties are voted out, meaning group to promote economic development in our region will be governed by five counties instead of nine.

The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization, or PACRO, voted out four counties that don't share a border with McCracken County. Those are Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, and Calloway counties.

The decision at Wednesday's meeting was go to back to a smaller committee with counties most affected by the economically by the cleanup at the Department of Energy site, which was formerly the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. Which counties were most affected was determined by a regional survey.

The decision was met with a lot of kickback, but passed seven to four. Ballard County Economic Development Director Jim LeFevre was passionately against the vote. He said voting out four counties is going to put the entire region at an economic disadvantage.

“If we vote to pass this vote, this motion, today, that's why we're not growing as a region. And if anyone votes for this motion, they're putting a nail in the coffin of their counties and our regions economic future," LeFevre said.

Under the new bylaws, LeFevre is a member of the new board. He told me after the meeting, Wednesday is a sad day. Only one representative from one of the four counties voted out, Carlisle County Judge Executive Greg Terry, was at the meeting. He did not wish to speak to me after the meeting. He said it's not a decision he supports, but he can't do much about it now.

The seven members who voted for the change to the board said this does not mean PACRO won't support the other communities. They said it's time to go back to the way the board was originally structured.