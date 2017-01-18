Southern Illinois women prepare for march

"Women’s rights are human rights" is a chant you’ll hear from the thousands marching in Washington, DC, and from hundreds in Carbondale, Illinois, on Saturday.

Over the next few days, Kathryn Neely will be busy planning and organizing for the upcoming Southern Illinois Women’s March. She says getting everything ready, including signs and social media, has kept her moving constantly.

Neely said she needed to do something after seeing President-elect Donald Trump’s views on the environment, democracy and women’s rights.

"When he had his locker room conversation, talking about grabbing women, when I heard that I just thought, 'OK, this election is over,'" Neely said. But when the votes came in for Trump on election night, she said she felt inspired to take action. She began planning for a local event to speak out for area women. She began putting together a march in Carbondale, and quickly realized many others wanted to help out and join in.

“This is the time when everyone needs to get together and remember that we are all in this together and to lift up our voices," said Sarah Richards, a volunteer with the women’s march. Richards will help lead chants during the march Saturday. She said she and others are walking to stand up for the disenfranchised, as well as the issues that are dividing many in the country right now, such as gender equality.

She’s hoping with each person and sign at Saturday's march, they can bring the community together instead of dividing it.

Neely said for her, the march isn’t the end of the effort. She hopes it helps connect people with each other and groups in the community. She said she hopes the march can spur a positive change, with people lifting others up.

If you want to join the marchers on Saturday, sign painting and other activities will begin at 9 a.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center. Marchers are asked to get to the center around 12:30 p.m., with the women’s march expected to begin at 1 p.m. A small celebration and live music is expected to follow.

Other groups in our area will hit the streets Saturday, including a group from Murray State University in Kentucky. Organizers say they’ll walk from the MSU campus to the court square to join in a rally with speakers and musicians.

“The reason we’re doing this is to celebrate the long tradition of democracy and equality in this country that’s guaranteed by the constitution, but that’s now possibly under threat with the new president,” said Timothy Johns, MSU associate professor of English.

Nearly 30 students from Western Kentucky University are heading to Washington on Friday to take part in the march there. It’s a gathering to promote the protection of women’s rights, including health care. The trip is free for the students participating, who say they’re excited to be a part of history.

For more information on the Carbondale march, click here.