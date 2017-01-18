Board of Education to consider relocating Heath High School shooting memorial

A memorial for victims in a local school shooting could become easier for you to visit.

"It's that lasting reminder of what happened and that we need to prevent it," said shooting survivor Missy Jenkins Smith.

A memorial that represents shooting victims like Missy, sits on school property and isn't easy to get to. Last month, we showed you a group of students calling for renovations. Now the McCracken County Board of Education may be moving the memorial all together.

Missy Jenkins Smith lives with a constant reminder of the deadly shooting at Heath High School in December 1997.

"That's the reason I'm in a wheelchair. I have that reminder, but that memorial is a reminder for everybody, everything that everyone went through at that time," Missy said.

Missy is talking about the monument that sits behind Heath Middle School. It's important to her, but living in Murray, she hasn't been able to visit it in more than a year.

"It wasn't the most accessible for me to be able to go visit," Missy said

The memorial sits behind a school building and chain-link fence, so people can only see it if they schedule a time with the school's office.

"We have to have it fenced off for the security of students and employees," said Steve Shelby with the McCracken County Board of Education.

Shelby says the board is thinking about moving the memorial the grassy area on the west side of Heath Middle School across Metropolis Lake Road. That gives you access to visit it 24/7.

"We want the people of Heath and Concord to know these children will never be forgotten," Shelby said.

Shelby had just started cleaning up the memorial up last month, when the sister of victim Nicole Hadley came to him with the idea of a relocation.

"This memorial will be something that will be special to everyone and everybody that comes down the road," Shelby said.

A move, Missy hopes, prevents another shooting from happening in the future.

"It's scary, but we have to have those reminders because we do sometimes forget," Missy said.

If the board approves the move, Shelby says the plan is to relocate the monuments that honor the victims. The fountain that was in need of improvements would not be moved.

He says the victims' families would come up with the design and the board would have to approve it.

The McCracken County Board of Education will talk about the proposal at its monthly meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Office on Benton Road.