North Kansas City, MO, police say 20-year-old Toni Anderson went missing Sunday morning.

Early Sunday, a police officer in North Kansas pulled her over for making an illegal lane change.

Anderson sent a text message to a friend saying that she was being pulled over.

After the stop, Anderson told the officer that she had to get gas.

Police say that that is the last time anyone has seen her.

Police say that they are still looking for Anderson's car.