One more day: President Obama in his final hours in the White House

Gov. Bruce Rauner has summoned lawmakers into special session to settle the public education funding issue weeks before the school bell is set to ring.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner has summoned lawmakers into special session to settle the public education funding issue weeks before the school bell is set to ring.More
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes aside. The job of first pet is not currently available.More
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes aside. The job of first pet is not currently available.More
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is denying that President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia, saying in a statement ahead of congressional interviews that he has “nothing to hide.”More
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is denying that President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia, saying in a statement ahead of congressional interviews that he has “nothing to hide.”More
Gov. Bruce Rauner said Friday he wants lawmakers to send him an education funding bill by noon Monday or face daily special sessions until month's end to ensure the state's schools open on time.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner said Friday he wants lawmakers to send him an education funding bill by noon Monday or face daily special sessions until month's end to ensure the state's schools open on time.More
A Kentucky ethics commission has unanimously dismissed a pair of complaints filed against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin over his purchase of a home from a friend and campaign donor.More
A Kentucky ethics commission has unanimously dismissed a pair of complaints filed against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin over his purchase of a home from a friend and campaign donor.More