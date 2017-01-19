Paducah man injured in early morning crash

A Paducah man was injured in a crash Thursday morning.



McCracken County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 3700 block of Cairo Road around 4:42 a.m.



Deputies say 42-year-old Joe Poyner was driving his car eastbound on Cairo Road and was approaching Triangle Avenue when he lost control.



He overcorrected and his car left the road, hitting several trees and a utility pole before stopping.



Poyner was taken to a local hospital with incapacitating injuries.