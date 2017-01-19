Six things to know - 1/19/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Rescuers are searching for survivors after an avalanche hit a hotel in central Italy. Crews reached the scene overnight. So far, two people have been rescued and up to 30 people may be dead.



Insurance claims after the deadly wildfires in east Tennessee have reached $842 million. That includes damages to residential and commercial properties. FEMA approved $2.5 million for wildfire related grants. The wildfires killed 14 people back in November.



You can help support the family of Josh Franklin. He is the lineman who died after coming into contact with a live wire. The Station Burger Company of southside is hosting a fundraiser today for Franklin's family. Twenty percent of sales from the entire day will be donated. Donation jars will also be available at its locations in Murray, Eddyville, and in Paducah behind the Kentucky Oaks Mall.



You won't have to spend as much money when upgrading to a lifetime handgun permit in Tennessee. The state Department of Safety says current permit holders can now upgrade for $200. That is compared to the old fee of $500.



A team up will help process rape kits in Kentucky. Attorney General Andy Beshear is teaming up with the University of Louisville. A 2015 audit revealed Kentucky had more than 3,000 untested rape kits. More details about the team up will be announced today.



President-elect Donald Trump will arrive back in the nation's capitol today. This afternoon, he and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will appear at a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, then attend the "Make America Great Again" welcome concert at the Lincoln Memorial.