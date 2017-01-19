Two arrested after leading Weakley County deputies on chase

Two Tennessee men were arrested Wednesday after they lead deputies on a chase.



The Weakley County Sheriff's Department says on Sunday, January 15, deputies tried to serve a warrant to 32-year-old John Calvin Elkins of Martin while he was in the lobby of the Weakley County Sheriff's Department.



Elkins got into a car and drove away from Dresden police and Weakley County deputies. Deputies say he ran a deputy's car off the road on Greenfield Highway 54 and was able to get away.



On Wednesday, January 18, deputies saw Elkins as a passenger in a car in downtown Dresden.



Deputies tried to stop the car at the intersection of East Maple Street and Palmersville Highway 86. The driver of the car, 30-year-old Billy Ray McDaniel of Sharon, hit a patrol car and almost hit a deputy that was out of his car.



McDaniel then drove towards Palmersville and turned on Pleasant Hill Road.



Two more patrol cars were hit before deputies were able to get in front of McDaniel's car and stop it. When the car stop, Elkins got out and ran into a field that had been planted with corn. He was tackled after running about 50 yards.



During the car chase, digital scales were also thrown from the car onto Pleasant Hill Road.



Elkins was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, resisting stop halt frisk, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, and violation of probation.



McDaniel was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, and evading arrest.