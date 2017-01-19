Paducah police release 2016 year in review

The Paducah Police Department says the number of major crimes dropped in 2016, but police officers responded to more calls.



According to a report from the police department, major crimes dropped 16% overall in 2016 from the previous year.



Robberies and burglaries dropped, but rapes, assaults, arsons, and auto thefts increased.



All other crimes, such as fraud, forgery, and drug violations, were up from 2015. The department says the increase was not seen in one or two particular categories; rather, there were small increases and decreases across the board.



As for the officers, they received 52,191 calls for service in 2016. That is up 13% from 2015.



Some of those calls were for car crashes which were down from 1,904 in 2015 to 1,894 in 2016. There were also 703 parking tickets written in 2016.



One category remained almost exactly the same from 2015 to 2016. The department reported that in 2016, 3,006 pieces of evidence were logged by officers, that is almost exactly the same number entered in 2015 which had 3,005 pieces of evidence logged.



