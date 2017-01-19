Contestants announced for this year's Dancing with Our Stars

The dancers for this year's Dancing with Our Stars have been announced.



This year, 14 local celebrities are taking part in the 11th Annual American Cancer Society's Dancing with Our Stars. They are:



Heather Butterbaugh, designer at A & K Construction

Michael Ceglinski, principal of McCracken County High School

Janice Cleary, VP/Loan Officer at Paducah Bank & Trust Company

Amy Hollowell, Senior Sales Representative at Eli Lilly & Company

Stephanie Houser, co-owner and operator at Taco John’s on Jackson Street

Conrad Love, area supervisor of McDonald’s and a member of the Ronald McDonald House Charities

AJ Martin, Bristol Broadcasting and Re/Max Realty Group

Wesley Morefield, Morefield Chiropractic Center

Karen Petter, Charity League member, associate member and past president of Little Garden Club, current president Four Seasons Garden Club, current member and board member of Paducah Garden Club, and a St. Thomas More Rosary Garden Club and Grounds Committee member.

Trent Okerson, meteorologist at WPSD Local 6

Jay Smith, Vice President of Jim Smith Contracting Co LLC

Melissa Yates, Trust Sales Manager at Paducah Bank

Mattison Sullivan, student at Graves County High School



Contestants compete for the top prize by raising money for the American Cancer Society as well as dancing. Last year two people shared the top prize, Gina Fraser and Daniel Jones.



This year's Dancing with Our Stars is being held on Saturday, March 25. Tickets and tables are on sale now. For more information on how to buy them, click here.