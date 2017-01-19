Teens charged after found early Tuesday morning in a Paducah business

Two teens were arrested Tuesday morning after they were found in a Paducah business.



A Paducah police officer says around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday he saw a red pickup truck and a white car pull into several business parking lots along Park Avenue. Each time, the cars would wait a few moments and then move to another parking lot.



The cars then pulled into Stacy Motors at 3337 Park Avenue and stopped.



The officer went up to the two cars, saw they were unoccupied and that two people were inside Stacy Motors. One of the people ran towards the back of the store as the officer went to the front door and the other person came out willingly. The person who ran came to the officer when ordered to do so.



Officers search the building and found a loaded pistol underneath a desk.



The two people, a 14 and a 15-year-old, admitted they had broken into the business earlier to "hang out." They had borrowed the white car from a friend and found the keys to the pickup truck inside Stacy Motors.



They had taken the truck to the Barkley Regional Airport area. The officer said the truck had damage on the passenger side.



The teens told officers they also took several bottles of liquor from the refrigerator at the business and put it in the white car. Officers also found a bottle containing several different kind of medication.



The teens said they found the handgun under the white car they had borrowed and had taken it inside Stacy Motors.



Both teens were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking (automobile, $10,000 or more), first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.



One of the teens was also charged with possession of a handgun by a minor. Both were taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.