Missouri woman charged with stealing from elderly lady

An East Prairie, Missouri woman was arrested and charged for allegedly stealing from an elderly woman over the past year.



The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office got a call this week that money, medication, and household appliances were missing from an elderly lady's home.



Surveillance video caught 48-year-old Julia Marcum stealing money from a safe inside the woman's home.



Marcum met with deputies the next day. Deputies say from that meeting they have probable cause that Marcum had stolen meat, medication, appliances, and several thousand dollars from the woman over the year.



She was charged with stealing and remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.