Massac County EMTs help deliver baby

When a child is born, it's a day parents never forget. But, while many moms meet their children in the safety of a hospital room, sometimes that's just not a possibility. One local girl's birthday was a day several first responders won't forget.

She's all a mom could ask for. Callie Rain is happy and healthy. Her mother, Chassidy McDonald, describes her as perfect.

“She smiles in her sleep, and she smiles when you talk to her as well," McDonald says. "She has dimples, which is a family trademark.”

McDonald says she's cherishing the peace and calm with her little girl now, but that’s not how Callie came into the world.

Metropolis Fire Capt. Micah Tolbert was around the corner, off duty, when he responded to the call. He arrived just in time to help the EMS workers who were already on the scene.

“If I close my eyes and think about it, yeah, I can picture it again and feel terrified all over again," Tolbert says.

Other than blankets, all the EMS workers had to help deliver the baby was a small kit with the basic essentials to use in the ambulance.

Driving to the hospital, it wasn't long before everyone knew Callie wasn't going to wait until they arrived there. “I literally caught the baby," Tolbert says, "Yes, everything happened so fast.”

Callie let out a few good cries, which let everyone know she was going to be OK. The cries that were the final announcement of her big entrance into the world.

“I guess she wanted to put on a show," McDonald says.

“But it was, it was fun it was exciting," Tolbert says.

Tolbert's mother, Denise, works as the lead dispatcher at the Massac County Sheriff's Office. She was the one who received the 911 call and dispatched the ambulance, not knowing it was her son who would end up delivering the baby.