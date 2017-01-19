Free website may put your identity at risk

A website is collecting personal information about people and making it free for anyone to view, and to protect your information, you have to opt out.

The site, Family Tree Now, allows anyone to type in details like your first and last name and the state where you live, and find information about you for free and without any type of membership.

One of our Local 6 producers tested the site out with her own name, and she found an entry with her married and maiden names, the addresses of all the places she's ever lived and a list of her family members.

The site says it's mission is "to create the best free genealogy site in the world," but the information it makes available could put you and your family at risk.

KCEN-TV, an NBC affiliate in Texas, talked with cyber security experts about the site. The experts said the information on Family Tree Now can help identity thieves apply for loans and credit cards in your name.

It could also make your address known to people you don't want to have it, such as domestic abusers or stalkers.

The site does have an "opt-out" button you can use if you find your personal information on the site. Here's how to get your information taken down:

Step 1: Copy and paste this link into your search bar: https://www.familytreenow.com/optout

Step 2: Click "Begin Opt Out Procedure"

Step 3: Run a search for your name and information

Step 4: After you have found yourself in the results, click on the record detail. Make sure it's you, and not just someone else with the same name.

Step 5: After you are 100 percent sure you've found your record, click the big red "Opt Out" button on page with your records.

Step 6: You are done. Allow up to 48 hours for your request to be processed. Once it's processed, that record will be removed from all places on the site. Note: If you have multiple records that need to be removed, repeat the steps.