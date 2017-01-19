Kentucky granted Real ID extension through June 6

Kentuckians can use their drivers' licenses to enter certain federal buildings until at least June 6 after the U.S. government granted the state more time to comply with a federal law.



Federal agencies, including military bases, were slated to stop accepting Kentucky drivers' licenses by the end of this month because the state has not complied with the federal Real ID Act of 2005. But the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday it had granted the state an extension through June 6.



Kentucky has until Jan. 22, 2018, to comply with the law. Otherwise, Kentuckians won't be able to use their drivers' licenses to board domestic flights.



The state legislature passed a law to comply with the Real ID Act last year, but Republican Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed it.