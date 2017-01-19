State police release name of officer in Fulton, Kentucky, shooting

State police have released the name of the Fulton, Kentucky, police officer involved in a deadly shooting on Monday.

As we have previously reported, state police said 43-year-old Chris McClure was holding a pole and knife Monday afternoon on a section of East State Line Street in downtown Fulton when a police officer shot and killed him. The lead investigator told us on Monday that McClure smashed in the windows of five cars, including two police patrol cars before the shooting incident. For more of what investigators and witnesses told us happened that day, click here.

The Kentucky State Police says the officer involved, Fulton Police Lt. Robert Buckingham, is on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for incidents where deadly force is used.

KSP said in a news release that Buckingham had worked the past seven years with the Fulton Police Department out of 30 in law enforcement.

The Fulton Police Department says, including that seven year stint, Buckingham has served at least 20 years total with the department.

We will continue to bring you more details in this story as we get them.