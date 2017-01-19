In final act as president, Obama commutes 330 drug sentences

The McCracken County Fiscal Court listened to a presentation on property assessed clean energy, or PACE, during its meeting Monday.More
The McCracken County Fiscal Court listened to a presentation on property assessed clean energy, or PACE, during its meeting Monday.More
Kentucky Senate democrats are still waiting to hear back from Sen. Julian Carroll after the Senate Democratic Caucus voted Sunday to remove him from office, according to multiple news outlets.More
Kentucky Senate democrats are still waiting to hear back from Sen. Julian Carroll after the Senate Democratic Caucus voted Sunday to remove him from office, according to multiple news outlets.More
Arizona Sen. John McCain is returning to the Senate on Tuesday to vote on GOP health care legislation just days after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.More
Arizona Sen. John McCain is returning to the Senate on Tuesday to vote on GOP health care legislation just days after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner has summoned lawmakers into special session to settle the public education funding issue weeks before the school bell is set to ring.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner has summoned lawmakers into special session to settle the public education funding issue weeks before the school bell is set to ring.More
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes aside. The job of first pet is not currently available.More
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes aside. The job of first pet is not currently available.More