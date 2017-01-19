Man says conditions at local mausoleum are disgraceful

A couple times a year, Ernie Enoch visits his mother's resting place at Highland Park Mausoleums in Mayfield, Kentucky. He says the conditions there are unacceptable.

"This is not right for my mom to be here in this, and she paid money many years ago to buy one of these mausoleums," says Enoch. "I think in her mind when she bought these that the conditions would not be like this."

Enoch says the roof is leaking onto the ground and into several crypts, and there's mold everywhere.

"This one right here, it's got a putty knife actually holding the front of the mausoleum together," says Enoch.

Jason Baker thinks he found a missing headstone from the Mayfield mausoleum while cleaning up Brooks Memorial Gardens in Paducah. He purchased the property about a year ago, and the Highland Park Mausoleums were included in the sale.

"The very first time I went over there, I just couldn't believe what it looked like and that anyone would allow it to get to that point," says Baker. "It's very sad, the neglect that's gone on."

Baker says he hopes to start cleaning up the Highland Park Mausoleums by late spring.

Enoch says he's going to do everything in his power to make sure it looks goods enough for his mother.

"There's people in here," says Enoch. "That's the worst part of it. There's actually people in here, and they can't defend themselves anymore."

Mayfield Mayor Teresa Rochetti-Cantrell says the city oversees the cemetery at Highland Park, but not the mausoleums. She says they stopped selling land for those because of the problems they're having with maintenance at the Highland Park Mausoleums.