Number of major crimes in Paducah drop, car theft numbers jump

You want the area you live in to be safe for your family. The Paducah Police Department released 2016 crime rates Thursday to help figure out how to do just that.

Numbers the police department released show that, overall, major crime dropped in Paducah in 2016. There was one murder in 2016, which is the same as 2015. Robbery and theft both went down, but police responded to more car thefts. They responded to 76 car thefts in 2016, compared to 53 in 2015.

It's not usual to get caught up in a rush and end up leaving your valuables in plain sight in your car your car. Just ask Juanita Elliot. "Sometimes you get in a hurry, and you forget what your doing, or I do," Elliot said.

Paducah Police Chief Brandon Barnhill says that's how a trip to the grocery store can go wrong. Police say its one reason there was a jump in car thefts in 2016.



Out of 75 car theft cases, 21 involved a person who left key in their ignition. Twenty-six were authorized use cases, which means a person borrowed a car and didn't return it when they were supposed to.

"The vehicle ultimately gets returned back to the owner, but it still falls into the auto theft category," Barnhill said. Those are the cases police are seeing most. Barnhill says the department will be taking a closer looking at cases that don't fall into those categories.

"We will dissect each of those reports, look for commonalities and contributing factors that may have led or created an atmosphere in which a thief could identify with," Barnhill said.

Police hope that will prevent theft in the future.

"I've got my key in my pocket," Elliot said.

She is keeping her keys close by.

You can see all of 2016's crime numbers here.