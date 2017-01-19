1 dead in Irvin Cobb Drive crash

Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a wreck at the intersection of Irvin Cobb Drive and John Puryear in Paducah.

Earlier Thursday night, we told you drivers were being asked to avoid that intersection that intersection due to the crash.

Paducah Police says a woman was killed when the car she was driving was hit by a van. The van had four people in it.

The name of the woman killed has not been released at this time.

Two men were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Two children were uninjured.

We'll update this story when more information is released by investigators.