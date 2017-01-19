Opioid deaths on the rise in Illinois

Staff members at Centerstone in Carbondale, Illinois, say people are coming in more and more frequently for help with opioid abuse and addiction, an upward trend happening in southern Illinois and around the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a substantial increase in opioid overdose deaths in Illinois, rising by more than 7 percent from 2014 to 2015. The CDC reports similar increases in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Substance Abuse Clinician Carrie Acklin said the increase isn’t surprising, because they’re seeing ever-increasing numbers of people seeking treatment for opioid addiction. Acklin said the addictions often start with patients with a valid prescription to treat real pain, but spiral from there. She said it’s not always young people, but elderly adults as well.

“They have one of the highest rates of opioid abuse and dependence in the country, overall," Acklin said of older adults, "But they are a population that tends to go unnoticed. And a lot of the times, the signs that they're seeing in terms of signs of how do you know when someone's abusing, it almost gets ignored in the elderly populations."

Acklin said she believes education, removing stigma, and talking through solutions will help combat the epidemic. Until that happens, she said she doubts the numbers will drop.

"You know, it's not just the stereotypical person who lost everything, lost their house and has nowhere to go. I think it's important to recognize that when you look at the daily lives of people, understand that anyone can become addicted. And that doesn't make you a bad person. Because it can happen to anyone," Acklin said.

If you or someone you know is abusing opioids or other prescription drugs, don’t wait to seek help. Reach out immediately to your doctor or area health department to find the right treatment program for you.

For those living in southern Illinois, Centerstone has an open door policy, which means anyone can access its facilities and ask for help between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also call Centerstone for help and more information about locations and mental health services at 855-608-3560.