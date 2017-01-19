School Board says yes to moving Heath shooting memorial

The McCracken County Board of Education voted unanimously on moving the memorial across the street.

The memorial hasn't been kept up and visitors were upset with the state it is in.

The Heath shooting memorial honors the lives of three girls who were killed in the 1997 school shooting.

The McCracken County Board of Education voted in favor of moving the Heath High School shooting memorial from Heath Middle School to across the street in an open lot.

"I'm absolutely excited. I have a lot of emotions: sadness for why we're here, but excited about the future," Christina Ellegood said.

The 1997 shooting killed three girls. One of them was Nicole Hadley. Ellegood is her sister.

Ellegood sat in the front row during the school board meeting, waiting for the fourth to last agenda item —Item J: Request for authorization to relocate the Heath High School Memorial.

"It's sad to see the state is in now," said Ellegood. The memorial is behind a fence at Heath Middle. You have to go inside the school to ask permission to visit, and you can't access it whenever you want.

Ellegood told us that on the anniversary of the shooting people were trying to visit the memorial. People were posting on social media, upset about how the memorial looked and how difficult it was to get there.

Now, the school board is ready to change that, with Ellegood leading the way. She is now in charge of the relocation project.

"The next step is: I'll be meeting with members of the school board, and we will get a plan together," she said. Ellegood told us that the victims' families will come together to design the new memorial. It will include parts of the original memorial.

"We really want somewhere that anyone can go to at any time without feeling like you are being watched or having to get permission to go out there," Ellegood said. The new memorial will have 24/7 access and the school board is going to provide lighting for the area at night.

The move should cost under $20,000.