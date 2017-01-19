JPEC to close office early Friday in honor of Josh Franklin

Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation says its headquarters office in Paducah will close at 12 p.m. on Friday so employees can mourn and honor one of their own.

Lineman Josh Franklin passed away Monday, 10 days after he made contact with a live power line while on the job in Kevil. Visitation for Franklin is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at Heartland Worship Center in Paducah.

“Our employees are a family,” JPEC president and CEO Dennis Cannon said in a news release sent Thursday, “We’re closing the office early so that our family may honor Josh Franklin’s memory and grieve with his family.”

JPEC says, although the office will be closed, customer calls will be handled promptly and, if there are any electrical outages on Friday, they will be handled quickly.

