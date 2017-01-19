Truck seized in hit-and-run case, cyclist in serious condition

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says they have found escaped inmate 29-year-old Ray Perry Caldwell. He is back in custody.More
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says they have found escaped inmate 29-year-old Ray Perry Caldwell. He is back in custody.More
A convicted rapist in Kentucky has been the first person indicted in authorities' statewide effort to test more than 3,000 old rape kits.More
A convicted rapist in Kentucky has been the first person indicted in authorities' statewide effort to test more than 3,000 old rape kits.More
Knowledge is power and it can be helpful when trying to look for something that tends hidden in plain sight. "You need to know what those awareness signs are in general because it's happening right underneath our noses," a task force member said.More
Knowledge is power and it can be helpful when trying to look for something that tends hidden in plain sight. "You need to know what those awareness signs are in general because it's happening right underneath our noses," a task force member said.More
In a McCracken County courtroom Monday, 19-year-old father Kelton Ragan was sentenced to eight years in jail for child abuse. He's convicted of breaking his 3-month-old son's leg when lifting him up.More
In a McCracken County courtroom Monday, 19-year-old father Kelton Ragan was sentenced to eight years in jail for child abuse. He's convicted of breaking his 3-month-old son's leg when lifting him up.More
A former Fulton County jailer is going to prison. Ricky Parnell pleaded guilty to federal fraud and conspiracy charges in what investigators called a classic kickback scheme.More
A former Fulton County jailer is going to prison. Ricky Parnell pleaded guilty to federal fraud and conspiracy charges in what investigators called a classic kickback scheme.More