Truck seized in hit-and-run case, cyclist in serious condition

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says it has found the truck involved in a hit-and-run wreck that happened Wednesday night.

The truck allegedly hit a man riding a bicycle on Old Mayfield Road around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday before driving away from the scene of the wreck.

Deputies say they found the truck at a home off of North Friendship Road in McCracken County around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

In a news release sent Thursday night, the department said there were two persons of interest at the home where the truck was found.

"Investigators received conflicting accounts as to who was driving the vehicle at the time it struck the bicyclist, and both at this point have refused to further cooperate," the release says.

Investigators say they have impounded the vehicle, and it and other seized electronic devices will be examined.

The man who was hit is in serious condition at a local hospital, according to deputies.