Junior high choir leaves for Washington D.C.

The kids in Marion’s Junior High School choir are now just hours away from witnessing the presidential inauguration.

Students and parents packed up and loaded the bus to D.C. Thursday afternoon. They’re going to perform in the 2017 Inauguration Heritage Festival, but student Bella Morris said she and some of her classmates are more excited to witness history.

“We're going to be doing a lot, we're going to a lot of museums. But I'm most excited about the inaugural ball because it's going to be fun I think," said Bella Morris, an eighth grader at Marion Junior High School. Morris and a few dozen of her classmates are traveling to D.C. this weekend.

The kids left Marion around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. They’ll get to Washington D.C. Friday in time to see the inauguration and attend the inaugural ball, which Morris said she’s looking forward to. The students will also head to Baltimore, and then back to D.C. to do some sightseeing before performing in the festival. They’re expected to return to Marion on Monday morning.