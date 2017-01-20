No. 12 Louisville rolls past Clemson 92-60

Deng Adel scored 18 points to match a career high, Donovan Mitchell scored 18 in the first half and No. 12 Louisville closed on a 10-0 run to pull away from Clemson 92-60 on Thursday night.



Playing their first game without injured point guard Quentin Snider (strained hip), the Cardinals (16-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) initially struggled to find a rhythm with numerous combinations. Mitchell scored their first six points to settle them down before adding eight during the pivotal spurt with consecutive 3-pointers, the last of which beat the buzzer and earned a 41-31 halftime lead.



Adel opened the second half with consecutive 3s for a 16-point lead that Louisville steadily widened in winning its fourth straight. Freshman V.J. King added 14 points while starting in Snider's place.



Marcquise Reed had 13 points and Donte Grantham added 11 for the Tigers (11-7, 1-5), who lost their fifth straight.

