1/19 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Thursday, January 19th.
BOYS:
Massac County, IL 80, Fort Campbell 59
Calloway County 69, Lexington, TN 57
Henderson County 81, Hopkinsville 65
Lyon County 68, Crittenden County 33
GIRLS:
Mayfield 40, Carlisle County 27
Murray 86, Fulton County 25
Crittenden County 60, Livingston Central 43
Lyon County 51, University Heights 33
Graves County 65, Christian County 36
