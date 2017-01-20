1/19 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Thursday, January 19th.

BOYS:

Massac County, IL 80, Fort Campbell 59

Calloway County 69, Lexington, TN 57

Henderson County 81, Hopkinsville 65

Lyon County 68, Crittenden County 33

GIRLS:

Mayfield 40, Carlisle County 27

Murray 86, Fulton County 25

Crittenden County 60, Livingston Central 43

Lyon County 51, University Heights 33

Graves County 65, Christian County 36

