Freshman guard Dondre Griffin will be out at least three weeks with an injured ligament to his left thumb that he suffered during Tuesday's practice.

Griffin played two minutes in the Murray State win over SIU Edwardsville last Saturday.

Griffin, who's played in 12 games this season logging 49 minutes of action, will be reevaluated in three weeks.

