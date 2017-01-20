Kentucky seeking new operator for Beaver Dam Service Area

Kentucky officials have taken another step in efforts to find a new operator to reopen a rest area along the Western Kentucky Parkway.



The state Finance and Administration Cabinet says a new request for proposal has been issued for the now-closed Beaver Dam Service Area.



The rest area had housed a gas station, convenience store and a restaurant.



The rest area closed earlier this year because the lease with the current vendor expired and a recent bid process was terminated due to the bidder's failure to provide complete information.



State transportation officials have installed temporary message boards and barricades to the entry ramps since the service area's recent closure.



State officials said Thursday that responses are due by March 8. Officials say they're hoping to select a new operator in early April. They say the vendor would have up to three months to get the rest area operational.



Those interested in submitting a proposal should contact Natalie Brawner with Division of Real Properties at natalie.brawner@ky.gov.