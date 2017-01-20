Six things to know 1/20/17

Here are six things to know today.



Hundreds of people are protesting Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington D.C. More protests are planned in the nation's capitol and across the country Friday and into the weekend.



The number of people found alive after an avalanche hit a hotel in Italy is up to eight. The six survivors, including children, were rescued this morning. Two bodies have been recovered so far.



Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will now face charges in the U.S. Guzman is charged in six separate indictments. He is expected in court this morning.



The Senate is expected to confirm two nominees for President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet today. They will vote for defense secretary and homeland security. Senators will also begin debating on Trump's pick to lead the CIA.



Jackson Purchase Energy is closing its headquarters office early in Paducah at Noon so its employees can attend Josh Franklin's funeral. Franklin died after coming into contact with a live wire.



President Barack Obama has cut short the sentences of another 330 drug offenders convicted of federal crimes. Thursday's move brings to 1,715 people the number of commutations he's granted during his presidency. During his presidency Obama freed 568 inmates serving life sentences.