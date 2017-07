You can help Goldie find her forever home.



She is 9-years-old and a Yorkie Terrier mix.



Goldie was found as a stray.



She is a very sweet girl who loves anyone that gives her attention.



Goldie has been spayed and has all her vaccinations, boosters, and has been dewormed and microchipped.



If you want to adopt her, call the McCracken County Humane Society at (270) 443-5923.