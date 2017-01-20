Slow moving funeral procession to travel along I-24 eastbound Saturday

Travelers should be on the lookout for a funeral procession on Interstate 24 this Saturday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation crews will be honoring Josh Franklin by escorting his funeral procession along I-24 and US 641 from the funeral in Paducah to the graveside services near Fredonia.



Franklin was a lineman for Jackson Purchase who died after coming into contact with a live wire.



The caravan is expected to travel along I-24 eastbound from exit 7 at Paducah to exit 40 at Eddyville starting around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.



Eastbound I-24 traffic, as well as traffic on US 62 and US 45, may have to be halted by police to allow the procession to enter I-24 at exit 7.



The caravan is expected to travel about 55 miles per hour with a police escort and take about 40 minutes to travel along I-24.



A visitation for Franklin will be held Friday and a funeral will be held Saturday. You can read more on the funeral arrangements by clicking here.