Slow moving funeral procession to travel along I-24 eastbound Saturday

UPDATE: Clinton Road in McCracken County is back open Tuesday after Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews installed a new cross drain there.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the rolling work zone will start with the KY 1954/John Puryear Drive in McCracken County.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Canadian National Railroad will be closing KY 123 at the rail crossing near the US 51 intersection in Bardwell.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they will close the northbound Purchase Parkway ramp to eastbound Interstate 24.More
Eastbound traffic has been restricted to one lane on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge at the Marshall-Livingston Count Line.More
The Harrisburg doctor found guilty of trying to pay to have the Saline County state’s attorney kidnapped will have to wait to find out how much time he’ll serve.More
The man accused of driving a garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 in McCracken County, causing a multi-vehicle crash before leading authorities on a chase into Marshall County, pleaded not guilty to charges in Marshall County on Tuesday.More
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says they have found escaped inmate 29-year-old Ray Perry Caldwell. He is back in custody.More
A convicted rapist in Kentucky has been the first person indicted in authorities' statewide effort to test more than 3,000 old rape kits.More
Knowledge is power and it can be helpful when trying to look for something that tends hidden in plain sight. "You need to know what those awareness signs are in general because it's happening right underneath our noses," a task force member said.More
