Police officer and woman killed in shooting outside Louisiana school

MARRERO, La. (AP) -

Authorities say a police officer and a woman were shot and killed outside a school just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans.
    
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand told local media that Officer Michael Louviere of Westwego was killed in a shooting in neighboring Marrero.
    
Louviere was 26.
    
A woman was also killed in the shooting outside of Visitation of Our Lady School, located just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans.

Normand says police are looking for 32-year-old Sylvester Holt, who was romantically involved with her.

