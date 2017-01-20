Police officer and woman killed in shooting outside Louisiana school

Authorities say a police officer and a woman were shot and killed outside a school just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans.



Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand told local media that Officer Michael Louviere of Westwego was killed in a shooting in neighboring Marrero.



Louviere was 26.



A woman was also killed in the shooting outside of Visitation of Our Lady School, located just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans.



Normand says police are looking for 32-year-old Sylvester Holt, who was romantically involved with her.