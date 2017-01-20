Contractor charged in Fulton county kickbacks program pleads guilty to all charges

Michael Homra, one of the four contractors charged with defrauding Fulton County citizens along with former County Jailer Ricky Parnell, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday.



Homra pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and conspiracy.



Prosecutors say Homra and three other contractors conspired with Former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell in a kickbacks program.



Parnell allegedly directed the four contractors to intentionally overcharge Fulton County for services and supplies provided as part of the jail project. Parnell would then present the inflated invoices and contracts to the Fulton County treasurer for payment.



In turn, the contractors would use the excess payment as kickbacks, in the form of cash and checks, to Parnell. Parnell allegedly received $175,000 in money and other things of value.



Homra is the only contractor that has pleaded guilty to the charges at this time.