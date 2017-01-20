Police: Investigation into crash that killed 1 woman, injured 2 men continues

UPDATE: One lane is open in each direction at the site of a crash on Interstate 24 at about the 72 mile marker in Christian County.More
UPDATE: One lane is open in each direction at the site of a crash on Interstate 24 at about the 72 mile marker in Christian County.More
The Illinois State Police has released the names of three drivers who were in the Thursday wreck involving three tractor-trailers that claimed a man's life and caused a seven-hour closure on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois.More
The Illinois State Police has released the names of three drivers who were in the Thursday wreck involving three tractor-trailers that claimed a man's life and caused a seven-hour closure on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois.More
A man and a boy were sent to a hospital after they were rescued from a car that slammed into a light pole in an Illinois town and burst into flames.More
A man and a boy were sent to a hospital after they were rescued from a car that slammed into a light pole in an Illinois town and burst into flames.More
UPDATE: The driver of a tractor-trailer died in a morning crash involving three semis on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois, according to state police.More
UPDATE: The driver of a tractor-trailer died in a morning crash involving three semis on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois, according to state police.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says I-24 eastbound to I-69 northbound ramp at exit 42 was blocked due to a semi rollover crash.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says I-24 eastbound to I-69 northbound ramp at exit 42 was blocked due to a semi rollover crash.More