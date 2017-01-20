Police: Investigation into crash that killed 1 woman, injured 2 men continues

Police have released more details of a wreck on Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah that claimed the life of a local woman and injured two men Thursday night.

Police say witnesses told them 47-year-old Honey Hastings was driving a northbound Honda Accord north, preparing to turn right off of John Puryear Drive onto Irvin Cobb Drive. Then, an eastbound Honda Odyssey driven by 24-year-old Robert Thomas on Irvin Cobb Drive hit the door of Hastings' car.

Officers say Hastings was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas and three passengers — 22-year-old Andris Jackson, 3-year-old David Flores and 1-year-old Gracie Thomas — were taken to Baptist Health Paducah. The children were checked for injuries and released from the hospital, police say, and the two men suffered incapacitating injuries.

According to police, McCracken County Coroner Dan Sims performed an autopsy on Hastings Friday morning at the Madisonville Medical Examiner's Office. The police department is continuing to investigate the crash, and asks that anyone who witnessed the collision call Det. Nathan Young at 270-444-8553.