Homra pleads guilty to federal fraud, conspiracy charges

Michael Homra didn't have much to say after pleading guilty to all charges in federal court Friday in Paducah.

Homra is one of five men, including former Fulton County jailer Ricky Parnell, facing federal fraud and conspiracy charges out of Fulton County. All five face a different number of charges. Homra faced three.

Investigators say Homra placed an order for concrete blocks through his department store, the Leader Store in Fulton, for Parnell’s jail expansion project.

The terms of his plea agreement were: First, he had to admit his role in the kickback scheme, which he did. Then, Homra signed the agreement on Friday. It says he faces a maximum of 60 years in prison, a maximum $750,000 fine, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.

Homra also has to pay $32,500 in restitution to the Fulton County Fiscal Court. The U.S. Attorney's Office recommended a low sentence and a low fine.

I was in Fulton on Friday, and asked several business owners how they felt about the plea and about Homra being a neighboring business owner. No one wanted to talk to me on camera, but they all said that Homra was a good guy.

I tried to speak to Homra's attorney, Dennis Null Jr. He told me, "No comment."

Homra is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on May 31. The judge can hand down a sentence that's steeper or more lenient that the one the U.S. Attorney's Office recommended.

A second contractor, Ronald Armstrong, was also expected to change his plea Friday. Court documents and his attorney, Carlos Moran, say that the hearing was rescheduled, but Moran would not comment why.