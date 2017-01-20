McCracken County coroner requests county build morgue

When your loved one dies, it can be hard to get all the pieces together in finding out what happened. A local coroner is proposing a way that could make it simpler.

McCracken County Coroner Dan Sims says he's using the morgues at two local hospitals to perform exams. At Friday's county fiscal court workshop, Sims said the problem is that he has to move the bodies when the morgues fill up.

"And do the things that we need to do to get the job done and take care of the people, the families. And I'm at a surplus, and I've got to do something. My back's against the wall," Sims says.

Sims is requesting the county build its own morgue, one that surrounding counties could also use.

Former Coroner and current Commissioner Jerry Beyer agreed. Beyer said while hospitals provide a safe place for exams -- if space isn't available, the next place to go is more than an hour away.

"That's the space we need equally just as bad as we need cooling and freezing of remains because that post mortem exam, there's certain short term evidence that might be on the remains that needs to be collected immediately," Beyer says.

Sims is proposing portable units for a quick fix until they can work something bigger into the budget. No vote was taken on the proposal Friday.