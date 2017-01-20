Group of about 100 watch presidential inauguration from Murray restaurant

Some of you may have watched the presidential inauguration from home or work, but many of you made up a group watching from a prayer luncheon in Murray, Kentucky.



Applause could be heard from a room at the Crossroads Restaurant in Murray on Friday as the 45th president of the United States was officially sworn in. In the next room over, another group sat together and ate. They are members of the ROMEO's Club —short for Retired Old Men Eating Out.

On Friday, James "Froggy" Gish and his group of friends were happy to eat at the restaurant where many celebrated the new president.

"Some of us didn't vote for the president, but we support him because he's the president," Gish said.

Others at the restaurant, including Al Farrell, watched the inauguration coverage.

"I'm a great believer in the constitution, and what took place was a transition in a very peaceful manner," Farrell said.

About 100 people filled the room where the inauguration watch party took place, some waving flags as the new president was sworn in.

Calloway County GOP Chairman Greg DeLancey says his party held the luncheon so people could set aside their differences, like The ROMEOs did.

"Our country is too important for all of us," Gish said.

Also in Murray, the March for Equality and Social Justice is set for Saturday in response to Trump's election. It starts in the Faculty Hall parking lot on Murray State's campus, and ends in front of the courthouse with speeches and live music.