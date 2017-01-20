Meet newest addition to Local 6 family: Logan Bonds

Here's a look at the newest member of the Local 6 family, Logan Robert Bonds. Jennifer Horbelt gave birth to the healthy baby boy Thursday night.

Logan arrived at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, and measuring at 20.5 inches tall.

Jennifer; her husband, Bobby Bonds, and Logan are doing fine Friday, and they're excited to leave he hospital soon.

Along with this story, you can watch our extended interview with Jennifer and Bobby, as they tell us how their newly expanded family is doing.

Jennifer tells us about a moment she'll never forget: "Hearing him cry. Of course, we had to have a C-section, there was a lot going on, but hearing him cry for the first time, it was like everything just stopped. That was amazing."

Bobby says: "We both had tears. It was just sudden!"