Budget shortfalls affecting local fire districts

Budgets are important for nearly every family, but what would you do if your paycheck was tens of thousands of dollars less than what you were budgeting for?

That's what appears to be happening at several local volunteer fire departments. One chief says they're putting firefighters needs on hold so they can keep your family safe.

West Paducah Fire Chief Donald Elrod just spent $400 on batteries for multiple pieces of equipment. It's one of many expenses he has to budget for as the chief of West Paducah Volunteer Fire Department.

"It pays for fire trucks and stations and equipment and instruments," Elrod says of the budget. He says everything they need to fight fires or respond to medical emergencies, such as extricating someone from a car comes out of their budget. He says when the department has a smaller budget, its equipment starts to deteriorate.

This year, Elrod says they were expecting to get $275,000 in tax revenue. But now, he says it looks more like $100,000.

Elrod says he contacted McCracken County Judge Executive Bob Leeper about the situation. "We had asked him for an investigation to see where that money went, and he was concerned also," the fire chief says.

I spoke to Leeper about it after today's Fiscal Court workshop. "I'm trying to figure out if there's a way to do better and make the projection better and what would cause such a dramatic shortage," Leeper says.

"This next fiscal year we will make it, because we've got some money held back. But after that, if this money problem doesn't go away, we'll be in big trouble," Elrod says.

Elrod says he's a bit nervous for the future, but he is relieved to know the judge executive is on top of it.

